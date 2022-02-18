#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 February 2022
Pedestrian (70s) killed after being hit by truck in Dun Laoghaire

The incident occurred at the junction of George’s Street Lower and Convent Lane.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 18 Feb 2022, 2:46 PM
A WOMAN AGED in her 70s has been killed after being hit by a truck in Dun Laoghaire earlier this morning.

The fatal accident occurred at approximately 10am at the junction of George’s Street Lower and Convent Lane in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

The woman, aged in her early 70s, has since been removed from the scene and taken to St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Gardaí have said that a post mortem will take place “in due course”.

The male driver of the truck (30s) and the male passenger (30s) were treated at the scene for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The roads are currently closed, with Forensic Collision Investigators currently conducting an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Following the incident, Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. Particularly, Gardaí are asking road users who may have footage – including dash cam – to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

