Pedestrian hospitalised after being hit by pole that was struck by car in Co Tipperary

A PEDESTRIAN HAS been hospitalised after being hit by a pole that was struck by a car in Co Tipperary.

The incident happened on Gladstone Street in Clonmel at around 3pm today.

From initial investigations, it appears that a car struck a pole which then hit a male pedestrian on the street, according to gardaí.

The injured male was taken to the South Tipperary Hospital.

Gladstone Street has been closed while gardaí deal with the incident, according to AA Roadwatch.

Diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.