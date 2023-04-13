Advertisement

Thursday 13 April 2023
# Union Hall
Man in his 70s dies after being struck by van in Co Cork
The man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment where he later died.
6 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man in his 70s died after being struck by a van in Co Cork early this morning.

It happened on Main Street in Union Hall, a small village 10 kilometres from Skibbereen, at around 8.30am.

The man, who was on foot, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment where he later died.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam footage to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 822 1570 or any Garda Station.

The Garda Confidential Line can also be contacted on 1800 666 111.

The road was closed earlier for forensic tests and has since reopened.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
