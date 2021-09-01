Witness appeal as pedestrian hospitalised after being seriously injured in hit and run

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit and run incident in Co Kildare on Monday.

The incident happened at Rosconnell Estate in Newbridge at 10.20am.

It’s understood the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was standing beside a car when she was struck by a passing car which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was seriously injured in the incident. She was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

Two other stationary cars were also damaged in the incident.

Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination of both cars. CCTV is currently being reviewed.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information on a blue Ford Focus hatchback car that failed to remain at the scene.

The car was last seen on the Dublin Road in Newbridge with damage to both the left and right sides. It has yet to be located.

They are also appealing to the driver of this car to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 343 1212 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.