#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Witness appeal as pedestrian hospitalised after being seriously injured in hit and run

The incident happened at Rosconnell Estate in Newbridge at 10.20am on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,928 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5537650
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit and run incident in Co Kildare on Monday. 

The incident happened at Rosconnell Estate in Newbridge at 10.20am. 

It’s understood the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was standing beside a car when she was struck by a passing car which failed to remain at the scene. 

The woman was seriously injured in the incident. She was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

Two other stationary cars were also damaged in the incident. 

Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination of both cars. CCTV is currently being reviewed. 

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information on a blue Ford Focus hatchback car that failed to remain at the scene. 

The car was last seen on the Dublin Road in Newbridge with damage to both the left and right sides. It has yet to be located. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They are also appealing to the driver of this car to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 343 1212 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie