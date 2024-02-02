Man (60s) hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by car in Co Cork

A PEDESTRIAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Co Cork yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 6.20pm at Upper Cork Hill in Youghal.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital with for treatment for serious injuries.

No one else was reported injured in the incident.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 490 8530 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.