Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by Luas

A WOMAN HAS been seriously injured after being struck by a Luas near Heuston Station in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene at Steeven’s Lane at around 2.15pm following reports of a collision involving a Luas tram and a female pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to nearby St James’s Hospital. Her condition is understood to be serious.

The road was closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene and has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward and to contact Kilmainham Garda Station 01 6669700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Red Line services are currently running with significant delays, with Luas tickets valid on Dublin Bus.