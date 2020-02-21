Elderly pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Cork

A WOMAN IN her 70s has been killed after being struck by a car this evening.

The collision happened on the R580 Kanturk to Buttevant Road at approximately 7pm this evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Local diversions are in place and the scene has been prepared for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to contact them on 022 31450 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.