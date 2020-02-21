This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 February, 2020
Elderly pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Cork

The collision happened on the R580 Kanturk to Buttevant Road this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Feb 2020, 10:44 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A WOMAN IN her 70s has been killed after being struck by a car this evening.

The collision happened on the R580 Kanturk to Buttevant Road at approximately 7pm this evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Local diversions are in place and the scene has been prepared for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to contact them on 022 31450 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

