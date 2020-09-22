Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by falling traffic light that was hit by a truck

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has suffered serious leg injuries after being struck by a falling traffic light in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened on the South Circular Road at around 10.20am today.

During the incident, a truck collided with a traffic light which then fell and subsequently struck the pedestrian.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her leg and was taken to nearby St James Hospital.

A garda spokesman said investigations into the incident are ongoing.