Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Pedestrian (50s) in serious condition in hospital after collision in Sligo

The incident happened on John Street last night.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 7:45 AM
John Street, Sligo (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision involving a car in Sligo.

The incident happened on John Street at around 9.45pm last night.

The man was initially taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene and the road remains closed to allow this to be carried out, with local diversions currently in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage and who were travelling in the area between 9.30pm and 10pm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sligo garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

