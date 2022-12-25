Two pedestrians hospitalised following serious collision in north Dublin

TWO MEN AGED in their 30s have been hospitalised following a serious collision with a car in North Dublin.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.45pm last night and happened on Collins Avenue in Dublin 9.

Two male pedestrians were seriously injured in the collision and have been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash and have closed off the road, with local diversions now in place.

A technical examination of the scene is now set to be conducted by the Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have also asked for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Collins Avenue area between 6:30pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”