Dublin: 21 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Gardaí in Cork investigating alleged assault on bus driver after teen fires pellet gun at him

The incident happened yesterday at 5.30pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 16 Aug 2019, 3:45 PM
17 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4769490
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating an alleged assault which occurred on a bus on Thursday of this week. 

It is believed the driver of the bus was shot with a pellet gun by a young teenager who was getting off the bus at the time. 

The incident happened in the Upper Fairhill area of Cork at around half five on Thursday evening. 

A witness to the attack to the Neil Prendeville show on Cork’s Red FM that the driver was letting people off at the time of the incident. 

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Gurranabraher are investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred on a bus on Thursday 15th August 2019 at Upper Fairhill, Co. Cork at approximately 17:30. Investigations are ongoing.”

