Poll: Should there be tougher penalties for using fireworks?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, gardaí seized €10,000 worth of fireworks during a search operation in Balbriggan, Dublin.

Gardaí said it’s understood the fireworks were to be used for sale and supply in the north Dublin area.

As early as August this year, people were raising concerns over the “intimidating” use of fireworks across the capital.

The sale, possession and use of fireworks in the Republic of Ireland is illegal.

It is also illegal to possess fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside the jurisdiction and brought into the State.

An Garda Síochána can confiscate fireworks found in a person’s possession and can take a prosecution against someone for having them.

The punishments range from a fine of €2,500 or imprisonment of up to 6 months (upon a summary conviction) to a fine of €10,000 and jail time of up to 5 year (conviction indictment).

So, today we want to know… Should there be tougher penalties for using fireworks?

