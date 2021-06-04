#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 4 June 2021
Pence says he's not sure he and Trump will ever see 'eye to eye' on deadly Capitol riot

Angry Trump supporters broke into the building on 6 January, with some chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’.

By Press Association Friday 4 Jun 2021, 6:42 AM
Image: Elise Amendola via PA Images
FORMER US VICE president Mike Pence has said he is not sure he and ex-president Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened in the deadly riot at the US Capitol.

But Pence added he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years”.

Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of 6 January, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

“As I said that day, 6 January was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol, Pence said.

“But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled.”

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day,” he added.

It was a rare departure for the man who spent four years standing loyally beside his boss amid controversy, investigation and impeachment.

It comes as Pence considers his own potential 2024 White House run and as Republicans, some of whom were angry at Trump in the days after the 6 January insurrection, have largely coalesced back around the former president.

