#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

Women's Tennis Association: 'concerns raised' for Peng Shuai after Chinese media letter

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, has not been heard from for two weeks.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 8:58 AM
8 minutes ago 851 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604942
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CHAIRPERSON OF the Women’s Tennis Association, which governs women’s tennis, expressed his growing concerns for Chinese star Peng Shuai after a letter purportedly from the player appeared on state media.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, has not been heard from since alleging two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

“The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts,” WTA chief Steve Simon wrote in a statement.

“I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her,” he added.

State-run CGTN published an email yesterday attributed to Peng, which the player allegedly sent to WTA officials.

Peng, 35, alleged on the Twitter-like Weibo earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

“Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government,” said Simon.

He called for “independent and verifiable proof that she is safe”.

“I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail,” said Simon, adding that Peng “must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation”.

Details of Peng’s reported accusations remain scrubbed from China’s Internet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The post appeared to have been deleted quickly and AFP was unable to verify the authenticity of the screenshots containing the allegation, or substantiate the claims made in them.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she was in “shock” about Peng, with Novak Djokovic and numerous other players in recent days saying they were deeply worried about her.

The WTA urged Sunday for Peng’s claims to be “investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship”.

Chinese officials have remained quiet about Peng and its national tennis association did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie