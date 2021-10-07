State pension age to rise by three months each year from 2028 until it hits 67 in 2031

THE STATE PENSION age will rise by three months each year from 2028 until it hits 67 in 2031.

The Cabinet is considering the Pension Commission report at its meeting this evening.

One of the recommendations in the Pensions Commission report, which was submitted to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys last month, is that the State pension age begin to rise in quarterly increments to 67 between 2028 and 2031.

The report also recommends that it should then gradually increase to 68 by 2039.

Speaking last month on the report, the minster said “very difficult decisions are going to have to be made”.

“At the end of the day what we want to do is protect the State pension so that young people who start a working life today will get the same benefits as those who retire today or tomorrow and that’s really at the heart of the decisions that we need to make.”

The current situation with Ireland’s State pension is not sustainable, she said.

The pension age became a major, and rather unexpected, political issue in last year’s general election after Fianna Fáil promised to postpone the rise to 67.

Fine Gael insisted on it going ahead, while Sinn Féin pledged to restore the pension age to 65.