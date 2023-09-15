Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 15 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# PENSION POT
Auto-enrollment pension plan to be up and running in 2024, says minister
Minister Heather Humphreys will bring legislation underpinning the scheme in this Dáil session.
3.5k
10
1 hour ago

THE AUTO-ENROLLMENT PENSION scheme will be up and running in 2024, according to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

Speaking to reporters at the Fine Gael Party think-in this afternoon, the minister said she plans to bring forward the legislation to underpin the “transformative” scheme this quarter. 

The plan is that employees will contribute into the pension pot, with their contributions set to be matched by their employer as a percentage of the employee’s gross income.

This contribution will then be topped up by the State.

So, if an employee were to pay in €3 to their pension pot, their employer must match their contribution and put in €3, while the State puts in €1.

Humphreys said today that a person can only have one pension pot. 

“One or the other, you can’t have two pension pots, they can’t run in parallel, so it will either be auto-enrolment or you’ll have a private pension,” she explained. 

Therefore a person won’t be able to avail of both the 40% tax relief in their private pension as well as contributions from their employer and government.

Read Next
Related Reads
Explainer: How will the auto-enrolment pension scheme work?

With the legislation now progressing in this upcoming Dáil session, the minister said 2024 is still the roll out date for the new scheme.

“It’s a massive body of work. But there are 750,000 people in this country, mainly women I might add, that have no provision other than the state pension,” she said, adding that she wants to ensure they have a pension fund when the stop working.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     