Gardaí arrest man over 30-year pension fraud worth over €500k

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY arrested a man in relation to suspected pension fraud amounting to over €500,000 over a 30-year period.
Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in Cork city this morning as part of a joint operation between gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).
Investigating officers later carried out a search at a house in Cork where they seized €9,800 in cash.
Gardaí said the alleged pension fraud has been taking place since 1987 with over €500,000 being claimed.
The man is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station today, Detective Inspector Daniel Coholan said: “Gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection have a long-standing relationship which aims to target those who attempt to defraud the state.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (7)