Friday 9 October 2020
Gardaí arrest man over 30-year pension fraud worth over €500k

The man was arrested in Cork city this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Oct 2020, 6:45 PM

https://jrnl.ie/5229227
Image: Garda
Image: Garda

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY arrested a man in relation to suspected pension fraud amounting to over €500,000 over a 30-year period.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in Cork city this morning as part of a joint operation between gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

Investigating officers later carried out a search at a house in Cork where they seized €9,800 in cash.

Gardaí said the alleged pension fraud has been taking place since 1987 with over €500,000 being claimed.

The man is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station today, Detective Inspector Daniel Coholan said: “Gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection have a long-standing relationship which aims to target those who attempt to defraud the state.”

Garreth MacNamee
