Thursday 23 May, 2019
Over 20,000 pensioners to benefit from rate increase following review

Another 21,294 will remain on their existing rate of payment.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 23 May 2019, 5:37 PM
44 minutes ago 5,049 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/vivooo
Image: Shutterstock/vivooo

OVER 40,000 decisions for pensioners who were awarded less than the maximum rate of pension on post-Budget 2012 rate-bands have now been made following a review, according to the Department of Social Affairs. 

A total of 21,481 pensioners have received an increase in their rate of payment, while another 21,294 will remain on their existing rate of payment. 

The review relates to the pension payments of some 90,000 pensioners who reached the pension age on or after 1 September 2012. 

These payments are being reviewed under a new total contributions approach to pension calculation which includes provision for time spent outside the workforce for parenting or caring reasons.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has today said that the review is proceeding quickly but urged anybody who has received a request for further information to get back to her department as soon as possible. 

An additional 115 temporary staff have been allocated to help carry out the reviews. 

“I am pleased to see that we now have decisions in roughly half the cases involved and that already more than 20,000 pensioners are benefiting from increased rates. Even where pension rates do not increase, no pensioner is worse off as a result of this process as they remain on their existing payment,” Doherty said. 

She added that wherever possible, reviews are processed based on information already held by the Department. 

Over 44,000 requests for information have been issued to date, she said. 

“We are still awaiting replies for many people who may be eligible for an increased payment,” Doherty said. 

“I want to ensure that everybody who is entitled to an increase receives it. So, I would urge anybody who has received a request for further information to engage with the department to ensure that they receive their correct rate of pension.”

Pensioners born on or after 1 September 1946 who have an entitlement to a reduced rate of State pension (contributory) and who have queries can contact 071 911 3680 for information and assistance. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Read next:

