Poll: Are you saving for a pension?

NEW RESEARCH PUBLISHED today has said that 55% of retired men receive a private or occupational pension, compared to only 28% of women.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said that retired women have around 35% less income to live on compared to men on average.

The ESRI said that the gender pension gap is down to a “complex mix of factors”, and this research echoes other studies which have shown that women are far less likely to be preparing for their retirement than men.

