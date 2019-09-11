This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Poll: Are you saving for a pension?

According to ESRI research, men are far more likely to receive a private pension than women.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 8:22 AM
19 minutes ago 2,123 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/ptnphoto
Image: Shutterstock/ptnphoto

NEW RESEARCH PUBLISHED today has said that 55% of retired men receive a private or occupational pension, compared to only 28% of women. 

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said that retired women have around 35% less income to live on compared to men on average

The ESRI said that the gender pension gap is down to a “complex mix of factors”, and this research echoes other studies which have shown that women are far less likely to be preparing for their retirement than men. 

So, today we’re asking you? Are you saving for a pension?


Poll Results:

Yes (221)
No (63)
No, but I want to (63)
I'm already retired (25)




