Pensioner assaulted by several people during burglary of his home in Athlone

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a pensioner was assaulted during a burglary at his home in Co Westmeath.

The man, aged in his late 70s, was attacked by a number of individuals at his home in Athlone in the early hours of Saturday.

The attackers made off with a sum of cash while the pensioner was taken to hospital with injuries which have been described as not life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Ballykeeran/Glasson Road (N55) area of Athlone between 1:00am and 5:00am on Satrurday morning, and believes they may have seen something out of the ordinary.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.