Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Courts

Man (73) pleads guilty to putting lives in danger after damaging gas pipes of community centre

Charlie Lynagh appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court facing a single charge.
43 minutes ago

A PENSIONER HAS pleaded guilty to putting the lives of people in danger after being caught attempting to sabotage the gas supply of a local community centre in Co Donegal.

Charlie Lynagh, aged 73, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court facing a single charge.

He is charged that on 22 October at Mevagh Hall in Carrigart he did damage two high pressure LPG rubber gas pipes belonging to Mevagh Hall.

The charge of endangerment is Contrary to Section 13 of the Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

A previous court sitting was told that Lynagh pierced a hole in each pipe and then turned on the gas creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

Lynagh, of Tirloughan, Carrigart, spoke only to confirm his guilty plea when he was arraigned before Judge John Aylmer.

Barrister for Lynagh, Mr Shane Costelloe, SC, said he was making an application to have a report carried out on his client.

He said his client’s actions were “inexplicable and bizarre” and was trying to take instructions on the background of the case.

He said that having taken some instructions it was obvious to him that Lynagh would benefit from an opportunity to engage with the Probation Services.

He said “he would benefit from a lengthy opportunity to engage with the Probation Service to put a report together about what he considers the backdrop to how he came to commit this offence”.

He added that his client doesn’t have an unblemished record but that this is the most serious offence to date.

“He is 73 years of age and he has always abided by his bail,” said Costelloe.

Judge Aylmer agreed and adjourned the case until the June sitting of the circuit court for sentencing.

