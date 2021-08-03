#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

'Multiple' injuries at Pentagon subway shooting that sees building locked down

Subway services were temporarily suspended and buses headed to the station were diverted to other stops.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 9,594 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5513856
Image: Twitter/Pentagon Force Protection Agency
Image: Twitter/Pentagon Force Protection Agency

THE PENTAGON WENT on lockdown after a shooting at a bus and subway station just outside the highly secure US military headquarters.

Employees in the US Defense Department office complex in the Arlington suburb of Washington DC were ordered to shelter in place for more than an hour after gunfire erupted in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen metres from the building’s main doors.

“Multiple” people were injured, according to emergency workers, though details on the injuries were not available.

Subway services were temporarily suspended and buses headed to the station were diverted to other stops, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area,” the Pentagon’s security force said in a tweeted statement.

Around 40 minutes later, the force said the scene of the incident was secure, without providing any details of what happened.

Arlington County emergency services said it encountered “multiple” people needing treatment at the scene, without providing any more information.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There was a heavy presence of security and fire and rescue vehicles at the iconic five-sided building.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was not in the building at the time.

Austin, according to a Pentagon source, was with President Joe Biden in a regularly scheduled meeting.

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie