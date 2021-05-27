#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 May 2021
People in the North aged 18 and over can register for a vaccine from today

70% of Northern Ireland population have received first Covid-19 jab.

By Press Association Thursday 27 May 2021, 11:30 AM
AstraZeneca vaccine is loaded into a syringe before being administered to a patient at Falls Surgery, Belfast.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PEOPLE IN NORTHERN Ireland aged 18 and over can register for their Covid-19 vaccine from 8am today, “well ahead” of the schedule for the rollout of vaccines in the North.

More than one million people in Northern Ireland have now had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – over 70% of our adult population – and over 40% have received two doses.

The North’s Department of Health said that opening the booking system to all adults is “another important milestone” in the vaccination programme, launched less than six months ago.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I know this will be very welcome news for young people who have been waiting patiently for their turn to get the jab.

Today’s announcement is another important milestone in the drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, so that we can see a return to normality.

“The expansion of the vaccination programme, well ahead of schedule, to everyone aged 18 and over is testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in delivering the vaccine throughout Northern Ireland.”

Health Minister Swann said contact-tracing, testing, and self-isolation following a positive test would remain the “cornerstones” of the public health response.

Rapid tests are being actively offered to a range of workforces and sectors of the economy.

In addition, members of the public can now access these tests free of charge.

These can be ordered online and will be delivered to home addresses, or can be collected from number of locations.

“Alongside these, we must keep sticking to the public health basics, social distancing, limiting contacts with others, wearing face coverings, and washing our hands regularly,” he said.

Yesterday saw the eighth consecutive day in Northern Ireland where no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were notified.

The Department of Health said another 66 positive cases had been confirmed, while there were 28 Covid-positive patients in hospital, two of whom were in intensive care.

