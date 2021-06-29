#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

200 people will be able to attend outdoor events from next week

Since 7 June, there had been a maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of venues.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 4,278 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5480449
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY

THE GOVERNMENT HAS made the decision to allow the easing of restrictions in relation to outdoor events, allowing the number of attendees to double from Monday.

Since 7 June, there had been a maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of venues that host ‘organised’ outdoor events, and a maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

From next Monday 5 July, this will increase to a maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues, and 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

In his most recent letter to the Minister for Health, CMO Dr Tony Holohan wrote that this was being allowed because these activities are safer:

This is in recognition that outdoor activities, when carried out in controlled environments, remain relatively safer than indoor activities.

He said that organisers should ensure that all appropriate protective measures are taken.

“Linked activities before or after the event which involve mixing with others in indoor environments, including social activities and travel in private transportation, should be avoided by those that are not fully protected by vaccination,” he said.

Related Reads

29.06.21 LIVE: Taoiseach confirms delay to reopening of indoor hospitality
29.06.21 'No limit' on visiting numbers for fully vaccinated or people who had Covid in last nine months
29.06.21 Weddings: Number allowed at receptions will increase to 50 from next Monday

A government-organised pilot festival is due to take place at the Royal Hospital in Dublin this Saturday 3 July.

Limerick grime and hip-hop artist Denis Chaila will also take the stage alongside Gavin James, and a range of other Irish acts.

The event is the first Irish music festival to take place in 15 months. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Rapid antigen testing will be provided for attendees, and social distancing will be reduced to 1 metre. 500 healthcare workers and their friends will also receive a reserved allocation of tickets as a gesture of gratitude for their work during the pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie