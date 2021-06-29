200 people will be able to attend outdoor events from next week

THE GOVERNMENT HAS made the decision to allow the easing of restrictions in relation to outdoor events, allowing the number of attendees to double from Monday.

Since 7 June, there had been a maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of venues that host ‘organised’ outdoor events, and a maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

From next Monday 5 July, this will increase to a maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues, and 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

In his most recent letter to the Minister for Health, CMO Dr Tony Holohan wrote that this was being allowed because these activities are safer:

This is in recognition that outdoor activities, when carried out in controlled environments, remain relatively safer than indoor activities.

He said that organisers should ensure that all appropriate protective measures are taken.

“Linked activities before or after the event which involve mixing with others in indoor environments, including social activities and travel in private transportation, should be avoided by those that are not fully protected by vaccination,” he said.

A government-organised pilot festival is due to take place at the Royal Hospital in Dublin this Saturday 3 July.

Limerick grime and hip-hop artist Denis Chaila will also take the stage alongside Gavin James, and a range of other Irish acts.

The event is the first Irish music festival to take place in 15 months. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Rapid antigen testing will be provided for attendees, and social distancing will be reduced to 1 metre. 500 healthcare workers and their friends will also receive a reserved allocation of tickets as a gesture of gratitude for their work during the pandemic.