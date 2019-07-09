This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dozens of people charged for riding E-scooters while intoxicated in Copenhagen

24 people were caught riding the scooters drunk and four were under the influence of drugs.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 12:29 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Leika production
Image: Shutterstock/Leika production

COPENHAGEN POLICE HAVE arrested and charged 28 people for riding E-scooters while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. 

24 people were caught riding the scooters drunk and four were under the influence of drugs, the service announced on Twitter.

In Denmark, driving an electric scooter – or a car – with an alcohol level equal to or higher than 0.5 g/l of blood is punishable with a 2,000-crown (€268) fine.

The new mode of transport has flooded the streets of Copenhagen and many locals are upset over poorly parked scooters.

In June, the city council announced it would limit access to the mainly pedestrianised city centre to only 200 electric scooters and capped their number in the city to 3,000.

Copenhagen is not the only major city coping with the new trend.

Paris has introduced fines of €135 for riding electric scooters on the pavement and in June Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced a ban on parking on the pavement. 

She also said their speed on roads should be limited to 20 kilometres per hour.

In Ireland, pressure has been mounting on the government to regulate E-scooters, with parties such as Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and even a TD within Fine Gael calling for urgent action. 

Transport Minister Shane Ross previously said he has ordered the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to carry out research into how other EU member States regulate their use, stating that he would not take any steps until the study recommended best practice.

Electric scooters exist in a legal grey area in Ireland – but there have been calls to legalise the popular transport option.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

