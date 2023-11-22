Govt table countermotion to People Before Profit motion on Israel to be debated this morning

THE GOVERNMENT WILL this morning table a countermotion to People Before Profit’s motion on Israel, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying it is doing so because it omits reference to Hamas and the human rights abuses committed against Israeli citizens.

People Before Profit (PBP) will use their private members’ business slot in the Dáil at 10am this morning to table a motion calling for sanctions on Israel and for Shannon Airport to be closed to the US military.

The party’s lengthy motion makes reference to multiple reports from human rights organisations – including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch – which have stated that Israel is guilty of multiple breaches of international law and crimes against humanity in their treatment of Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank.

The motion also makes reference to the role of the United States and notes that Israel is “overwhelmingly” dependent on funding and weapons from the United States which has given Israel more military assistance than any other country since the Second World War.

Among the calls by PBP in its motion, which include imposing economic sanctions on Israel, the party wants to see the government:

Publicly recognise the international crimes against humanity, including the crime of apartheid, being committed by Israel against Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories – as found in the Amnesty International report: Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians.

To close Shannon Airport to the US military immediately, by banning US military and US military contracted aircraft, including troop carriers, from landing at the airport, and provide a guarantee to Shannon airport workers that there will be no redundancies and all jobs will be protected.

To support and advocate for a comprehensive international arms embargo on the state of Israel, such as those currently imposed on at least eight other states.

Government response

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government’s countermotion will call on the House to “deeply deplore the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the death of more than 11,000 people, almost half of whom were children, as a consequence of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

It will also “condemn the barbaric acts on 7 October by Hamas in Israel and to specifically condemn the killing of children and civilians.”

The countermotion will also raise “deep concerns” about the violence in the West Bank and in particular, settler violence against Palestinians.

The motion will also note that an investigation is being carried out by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the additional funding that the Irish government has provided to it.

The Government motion will also call for all hostages to be released.

“While the Deputy is very welcome to put down his motion, it does not mention, at all, Hamas or the human rights abuses committed against Israeli citizens. We think that is an omission. That is why we cannot support the motion and why we have put down our own one,” the Taoiseach said.

“We do not believe what happened in Israel – the killing of 1,200 people, the killing of children and the taking of hostages – is so insignificant that it does not merit even a line in the motion.

“That is why we are not going to support it and why we have put down a countermotion which we think is more balanced. I hope, even if the Deputy cannot vote for it on the first vote, that he will at least vote for it on the second vote.”

The Tánaiste got approval for the counter motion yesterday, with the government’s response pointing out that it is not possible for Ireland to take such actions uniliterally.

It notes there are “no planes with weapons on route to Israel stopping at Shannon or any other Irish airport”.

Speaking over the weekend, the Taoiseach said that Shannon Airport is not being used by the US to transport military equipment to Israel “or any war for that matter”.

He said yesterday that all foreign military aircraft wishing to overfly and land in Ireland require diplomatic clearance from the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“This is subject to strict conditions with full respect to Ireland’s policy of military neutrality, including that the aircraft is unarmed, that it carries no arms, ammunition or explosives, that it does not engage in intelligence gathering, and that the flight in question does not form part of a military exercise or operation.

“The policy is well known and fully understood by the United States and other international partners, and is done in compliance with Ireland’s traditional policy of military neutrality,” the Taoiseach said.

When asked yesterday by The Journal if he does not believe the Taoiseach when he said Shannon Airport is not being used in such a context, PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that it was the US that he did not trust.

He said as such inspections should be carried out at a minimum at Shannon Airport.