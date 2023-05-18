People Before Profit propose ban on private jets in Irish airspace

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT has introduced a bill to the Dáil to ban private jets from flying in Irish airspace.

The legislation would prohibit private jets from flying over Ireland, with certain exceptions for reasons such as medical evacuations and national security, in a bid to reduce the colossal greenhouse gas emissions produced by aviation.

The bill proposes that a person found guilty of breaking the ban would be subject on summary conviction to a class A fine or imprisonment for up to one year, or, on conviction on indictment, to a fine up to €150,000 or imprisonment up to five years, or both.

Introducing the bill, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smyth said that the climate crisis has been caused “by the economic imperatives of the capitalist system, by the lifestyles and desires of the 1% global elite population, and by the efforts of the fossil fuel industry”.

“We know that one of the reasons for our rising emission figures is aviation emissions. Aviation, however, like shipping is a kind of a twilight zone, where each nation tries to say, well, it’s not really our issue. But together, they are intimately connected with the climate crisis,” Smyth said.

She said that “despite government policies, the planet and the climate do not care about carbon trading or inventive accounting”.

“The most shocking aspect of aviation is the growth and the footprint of private jets use. And here is an example of personal behaviours that must change ad where there are clear alternatives on commercial flights.

“6,600 private jets departed from Ireland in 2021 alone. There’s no excuse for their use – they’re a status symbol of the rich and a signal that the rich don’t care.

“This bill is part of a global move to challenge that and to highlight that it is the rich and their economic system that is destroying our planet.”

Scheduled conventional commercial flights would not be subject to the ban.

Additionally, exceptions would be made for medical evacuation flights, flights concerning national security, flights concerning a foreign sovereign state, private military jets and private jets belonging to the State and exclusively assigned to a public service, and flights concerning flight training schools.

The bill has been sent forward for further debate in the Dáil.

