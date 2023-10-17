Calls for von der Leyen to resign by People Before Profit while SocDem's say they 'wouldn't vote for her'

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT (PBP) has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to resign over her actions in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, while other opposition parties have also criticised the EU response.

PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett said von der Leyen has “publicly given unconditional support to the State of Israel at exactly the same time that it has publicly declared its intention to commit war crimes.”

In addition to calling on von der Leyen to resign “immediately”, Boyd Barrett said PBP want to see the Irish Government call immediately for Israel’s referral to the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Boyd Barrett pointed out that Israel currently rejects the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and said this is “something the public should know”.

On US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel, Boyd Barrett said that Biden has “zero credibility” when it comes to being a peace broker in relation to Israel and Palestine.

He added that he has “very little faith” that Biden’s intervention is going to bring “justice or a fair perspective”.

PBP was also critical of the Irish Government’s response to the Israel-Hamas war and accused the Government of lying by not saying that the Israeli government is already committing war crimes.

PBP TD Paul Murphy said today that although the statements made by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste “look more even-handed or balanced” than the statements of von der Leyen or the US government, they “still aren’t telling the truth”.

Murphy said: “The Irish Government is using weasel words about the need that Israel, when exercising its right to self defense, needs to exercise that within the framework of international law, needs not to commit more crimes. We have to demand that the Irish Government tells the truth. The Israeli state is currently committing those war crimes.”

Meanwhile, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said he wants to see Taoiseach Leo Varadkar make it clear today at the video conference meeting of the members of the European Council that von der Leyen’s “statements over the last couple of weeks do not represent the Irish people”.

He said it is the Social Democrats’ view that her actions in relation to the Israel-Hamas war do not represent the vision or ethos of the European Union.

“When [the EU] speaks, particularly during times of conflict, it should be one that advocates de-escalation, that advances peace. It shouldn’t give carte blanche to war crimes leading on to further war crimes,” Gannon said.

He added: “We have to scream as loud as we can because there is an impending genocide about to take place.”

Gannon also said that if Ireland has to be a solo voice in Europe on this issue “so be it”.

“The Irish voice has been strong to this point and I think we can be stronger,” he said.

Gannon said he welcomed President Michael D. Higgins intervention yesterday and said “he doesn’t care for convention” when faced with a genocidal situation.

On whether von der Leyen’s position is tenable, Gannon said: “I certainly wouldn’t vote for her next time”.

Elsewhere, the Labour Party said the “hugely symbolic visit” of Joe Biden to Israel will “embolden the response from Israel” and lead to more death and suffering for the innocent people of Gaza.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said: “Ireland has a unique opportunity given our history and given our place in Europe to be real honest brokers and arbitrators for a peace settlement and to pull back from the brink and try and get us back from where we are.”

On whether he has confidence in von der Leyen, Smith said he doesn’t have confidence in how the EU structures are working.

“I’m not terribly sure that if there was someone else in her position, that they wouldn’t be saying the same thing either,” he said.

When asked what the Irish Labour Party has made of the UK Labour Party’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, Duncan Smith said he hasn’t been “100% across what Keir Starmer has said in the last couple of days”.



He added: "We don't take our lead from the British Labour Party".

Yesterday, The Journal reported that nine of Ireland’s 13 MEPs have been critical of von der Leyen’s actions.

Today, MEPs Barry Andrew and Grace O’Sullivan were among those to call for the resignation of Hungarian Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi over his announcement last week that the EU would freeze Palestinian aid.

His announcement was later retracted by the EU, with von der Leyen committing to a tripling of aid instead.