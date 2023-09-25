Over 64,000 people emigrated from Ireland in year to April 2023

OVER 64,000 people emigrated from Ireland in the year to April, one of the highest rates in recent years, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Of the 64,000 people, 30,500 were Irish citizens.

In the previous 12 months, there were 56,100 emigrants from Ireland.

In the year to April 2023, the UK experienced strong migration flows. Estimates have shown that 14,600 people left Ireland to live in the UK, up from 13,400 last year. 18,400 people moved to Ireland from the UK, up from 12,800 in 2022.

The figures also show that there were 141,600 immigrants to Ireland in the year to April, a 16-year high.

Of those immigrants, 29,600 were returning Irish citizens, 26,100 were other EU citizens and 4,800 were UK citizens.

The remaining 81,100 immigrants were citizens of other countries, including almost 42,000 Ukrainians.

There was a natural increase of 20,000 people in the State, comprised of 55,500 births and 35,500 deaths.

In the year to April 2023, 53% of the total immigrants and 50% of the total emigrants were aged between 25 to 44.

The lowest proportion of migrants were in the 65 years and over age group.

There was a higher proporation of immigrants when compared with emigrants in the youngest age group (0 to 14) in the year to April. Of the emigrants, 9% were aged 0 to 14 compared with 15% of the immigrants.

A lower proportion of the 15 to 24 age group were immigrants (17%) compared with emigrants (31%).

The proportion of the population living in Dublin has risen from 27.6% of the total in 2011 to 28.4% of the total in 2023. It is now at 1,501,500 people surpassing 1.5 million for the first time.