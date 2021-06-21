People in their 20s will be fully vaccinated by the end of September - HSE

PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s will be fully vaccinated by the end of September as long as vaccine supplies remains stable, a HSE official has said.

Appointments for people in their 30s who have registered for a Covid-19 vaccine will start to be issued in the middle of this week, Damien McCallion, the HSE’s national lead on the vaccine programme told RTÉ Radio’s News at One today.

McCallion said that those in their 30s can expect to get their first vaccine dose in June and July, and a second dose in July and August.

Those in their 20s who have registered for a Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be vaccinated with their first dose in August, he added, and a second dose will be given in September.

There were 340,000 vaccine doses administered last week, the largest number to date, and McCallion expects that over 300,000 doses will continue to be administered for future weeks, supply allowing.

Pfizer is expected to deliver 318,000 doses in the next two weeks, one of the biggest deliveries of vaccine doses to Ireland.