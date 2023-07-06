Seven children and two adults injured after car collides with primary school building in London

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 18 minutes ago
SEVEN CHILDREN AND two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school building in south London.
Police were called to the scene just before 10am today, the last day of the school term.
Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Officers remain at the scene of a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
“At this time nine people are reported injured, these include two adults and seven children. We await further updates on their conditions.”
The Metropolitan Police said earlier that the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.
The school, which costs £5,565 (€6,526) per term, is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.
#UPDATE | Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.— Merton Police (@MPSMerton) July 6, 2023
We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.
Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.
London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.
“We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”
Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon, said: “Extraordinarily distressing and tragic incident on the last day of term … there has actually been a major incident declared.
Speaking to BBC News, Hammond added: “The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical.”
A woman who answered the phone at the school replied “no comment” when contacted by the PA news agency.
Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.
They said: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.
“Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”
