Watch: People play outdoor bingo from their flats in Dublin

People playing bingo from their flats in Dublin.

People playing bingo from their flats in Dublin.

ANYONE UP FOR some outdoor bingo?

As people across the country try to maintain a distance of at least two metres from each other, it can be difficult to partake in social activities during this time.

People living in Ringsend in Dublin city today made the most of their time apart by playing a game of bingo.

A crowded bingo hall would not be the wisest decision at the moment, so people instead took to their balconies to take part in a game.

It might not be the most efficient bingo in the world, but difficult times call for a bit of al fresco bingo.

Other good news

In other non-coronavirus news, of which there is little at the moment, people have been taking beautiful pictures of the sunset this evening.

The sunset in Dublin this evening. Source: Laura Byrne

The sunset in Wicklow.

Over in England, Riva Hi Way, a baby elephant calf born last month at Chester Zoo, made her public debut alongside her mother – 15-year-old Sundara Hi Way in England.

Baby elephant Riva Hi Way in Chester Zoo, England. Source: PA

Source: PA

And lastly, as today is apparently the first day of spring, here is an elderly couple walking down a blossom-lined path in London.

An elderly couple walk down a path lined with blossoms in Battersea Park, London. Source: PA

From all of us at TheJournal.ie, stay safe and have a good weekend.