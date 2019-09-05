This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 5 September, 2019
People smugglers jailed after attempts to transport Georgian nationals into UK through Ireland

The gang tried to use the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Britain.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 12:24 PM
Isleworth Crown Court
Image: Google Maps
Isleworth Crown Court
Isleworth Crown Court
Image: Google Maps

THREE MEMBERS OF an organised crime gang have been jailed for people smuggling in the UK after a joint operation between gardaí and British police. 

The three gang members were jailed for nine years at Isleworth Crown Court for assisting the illegal immigration into the UK of Georgian nationals.

The gang tried to use the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Britain to smuggle people into the UK via Ireland. 

Their convictions followed an investigation by Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) officers in the UK which started in June 2017 and was 
supported by the Cross Boarder Joint Agency Task Force (JATF).

A further three members of the gang were sentenced to six years in prison following earlier hearings.

Members from the Garda National Immigration Bureau were in the UK during the search and arrest phase of the operation.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Dowling of the Garda National Immigration Bureau said the operation “is an example of the continued cooperation between the relevant agencies in our efforts to target all types of criminal activity, including illegal immigration in both jurisdictions. 

“Garda National Immigration Bureau has collaborated and shared intelligence throughout this investigation and will continue to work closely with all our law enforcement partners.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

