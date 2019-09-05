People smugglers jailed after attempts to transport Georgian nationals into UK through Ireland

THREE MEMBERS OF an organised crime gang have been jailed for people smuggling in the UK after a joint operation between gardaí and British police.

The three gang members were jailed for nine years at Isleworth Crown Court for assisting the illegal immigration into the UK of Georgian nationals.

The gang tried to use the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Britain to smuggle people into the UK via Ireland.

Their convictions followed an investigation by Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) officers in the UK which started in June 2017 and was

supported by the Cross Boarder Joint Agency Task Force (JATF).

A further three members of the gang were sentenced to six years in prison following earlier hearings.

Members from the Garda National Immigration Bureau were in the UK during the search and arrest phase of the operation.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Dowling of the Garda National Immigration Bureau said the operation “is an example of the continued cooperation between the relevant agencies in our efforts to target all types of criminal activity, including illegal immigration in both jurisdictions.

“Garda National Immigration Bureau has collaborated and shared intelligence throughout this investigation and will continue to work closely with all our law enforcement partners.”