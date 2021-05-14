Number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 falls to below 100 for first time since September

THE NUMBER OF people in hospitals with Covid-19 has fallen to below 100 for the first time since September.

At 8am yesterday, there were 111 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country. By 8pm, there were 99 people in hospital.

There are 36 people in ICU as of 6.30pm yesterday.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (16), Tallaght Hospital (10) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (8).

HSE CEO Paul Reid said last night: “Great to see the Covid-19 hospitalised numbers drop to 99 tonight and 36 in ICU. A clear demonstration that the vaccination programme has for now broken the link from daily cases to sickness, hospitalisations, ICU and mortality.”

Source: HSE

There have been over 1.9 million vaccine doses administered so far, with 1.4 of them first doses. There have been over half a million second doses administered.