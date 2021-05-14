Number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 falls to below 100 for first time since September

THE NUMBER OF people in hospitals with Covid-19 has fallen to below 100 for the first time since September.
At 8am yesterday, there were 111 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country. By 8pm, there were 99 people in hospital.
There are 36 people in ICU as of 6.30pm yesterday.
The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (16), Tallaght Hospital (10) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (8).
HSE CEO Paul Reid said last night: “Great to see the Covid-19 hospitalised numbers drop to 99 tonight and 36 in ICU. A clear demonstration that the vaccination programme has for now broken the link from daily cases to sickness, hospitalisations, ICU and mortality.”
There have been over 1.9 million vaccine doses administered so far, with 1.4 of them first doses. There have been over half a million second doses administered.
