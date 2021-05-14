#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

Number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 falls to below 100 for first time since September

HSE CEO Paul Reid said that it was a clear demonstration of the effect of the vaccine?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 May 2021, 7:47 AM
9 minutes ago 602 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5436978
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NUMBER OF people in hospitals with Covid-19 has fallen to below 100 for the first time since September.

At 8am yesterday, there were 111 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country. By 8pm, there were 99 people in hospital.

There are 36 people in ICU as of 6.30pm yesterday.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (16), Tallaght Hospital (10) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (8).

HSE CEO Paul Reid said last night: “Great to see the Covid-19 hospitalised numbers drop to 99 tonight and 36 in ICU. A clear demonstration that the vaccination programme has for now broken the link from daily cases to sickness, hospitalisations, ICU and mortality.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Graph Source: HSE

 

There have been over 1.9 million vaccine doses administered so far, with 1.4 of them first doses. There have been over half a million second doses administered.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie