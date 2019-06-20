'You're letting a robot tell you how attractive you are': This exhibition questions the meaning of perfection

A ROBOTIC COMPANION that you can change to look and sound like whatever you want – is this the future of perfection?

“There’s no guarantee that they are good for humanity or the world,” says Science Gallery mediator Shaun Usher about Harmony, one of the AI companion robots at the Perfection exhibition in Dublin.

But the point of this piece is that this is a thing that’s happening in the world so we thought why not have a conversation about it?

Including a biometric mirror that scans visitors and represents them a with a ‘perfect’ version of themselves, these are just some of the works on display when Perfection opens 21 June.

The exhibition reflects on the idea of personal perfection through science and technology that allow us to modify and transform our lives. With growing cultural pressures to look and live in an ideal way, is striving for perfection a positive?

We had a look at some of the exhibit’s highlights to see how these pieces explore that question.

Watch the video for our full report.