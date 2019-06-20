This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You're letting a robot tell you how attractive you are': This exhibition questions the meaning of perfection

The new exhibition looks at the future of personal perfection through science and technology.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 7:30 PM
18 minutes ago 339 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4690986

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

A ROBOTIC COMPANION that you can change to look and sound like whatever you want – is this the future of perfection?

“There’s no guarantee that they are good for humanity or the world,” says Science Gallery mediator Shaun Usher about Harmony, one of the AI companion robots at the Perfection exhibition in Dublin.

But the point of this piece is that this is a thing that’s happening in the world so we thought why not have a conversation about it?

Including a biometric mirror that scans visitors and represents them a with a ‘perfect’ version of themselves, these are just some of the works on display when Perfection opens 21 June.

The exhibition reflects on the idea of personal perfection through science and technology that allow us to modify and transform our lives. With growing cultural pressures to look and live in an ideal way, is striving for perfection a positive?

We had a look at some of the exhibit’s highlights to see how these pieces explore that question.

Watch the video for our full report.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie