Permanent TSB to raise monthly fees on current accounts

PERMANENT TSB is set to raise fees on its current accounts, the bank has confirmed.

Customers with current accounts will see the monthly rate of their maintenance fee increase from €6 to €8.

The bank plans to start writing to customers this week to outline the details of upcoming changes to current accounts.

Depending on the account, the changes will take effect between the beginning of April and the end of July. Customers should receive a letter about the changes that will apply to their account two months before the changes take effect.

A spokeswoman for PTSB said: “It is five years since we have increased our fees on current accounts and over that time, we have and will continue to invest significantly in our current account offering.”

“Recent changes include a recently launched new banking app and a unique fraud protection service.”

The maintenance fee does not apply to the Basic Payment Account, Student and Teen Accounts, or qualifying Jubilee customers.