This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tonight's the night as Perseid meteor shower set to light up the skies in Ireland

Astronomy Ireland said you won’t need a telescope to get a good view of the shooting stars – weather permitting, of course.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Aug 2019, 10:01 PM
25 minutes ago 6,409 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4763070
File photo. An image in Germany of the Perseids last year
Image: Matthias Balk DPA/PA Images
File photo. An image in Germany of the Perseids last year
File photo. An image in Germany of the Perseids last year
Image: Matthias Balk DPA/PA Images

STARGAZERS WILL GET a treat this evening – weather permitting – as shooting stars from the Perseid meteor shower will light up the skies.

The yearly event sees the Earth pass through a cloud of dust left behind the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

As it moves through, the particles fall into our atmosphere and burn up to create the shooting stars we see streaking across the sky, Astronomy Ireland said.

The shower is named after the constellation Perseus, which is itself named after the Greek mythological hero of the same name, from which the meteors appear to come from in the north-easterly direction. 

As it peaks this evening around midnight, you can expect to see a shooting star every few minutes if there’s clear skies where you are.

Met Éireann has forecast that most areas will be dry tonight after a period of showers, although it will be cloudy in many places.

Astronomy Ireland added that you don’t need a telescope or any special equipment to view the Perseid meteor shower. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie