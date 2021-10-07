#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 7 October 2021
Advertisement

Perseverance images confirm Mars crater is an ancient lake

The first scientific analysis of the images also reveals evidence that the crater endured flash floods.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 10:49 PM
5 minutes ago 758 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5568423

dd6392b0-621c-47cb-8a73-1e0cc0d89cec Source: Nasa/PA Images

IMAGES TAKEN BY Nasa’s Perseverance rover confirm Mars’ Jezero crater was once a quiet lake, fed steadily by a small river some 3.7 billion years ago.

The study shows how much water flowed into the crater – which today is a dry, wind-eroded depression – and indicates where the rover could search for signs of life.

The first scientific analysis of the images also reveals evidence that the crater endured flash floods.

This flooding was energetic enough to sweep up large boulders from tens of miles upstream and deposit them into the lake-bed, where the massive rocks still lie today.

Researchers based their findings on images of the rocks inside the crater on its western side.

Satellites had previously shown that this outcrop – when seen from above – resembled river deltas on Earth, where layers of sediment are deposited in the shape of a fan as the river feeds into a lake.

Taken from inside the crater, the new images confirm this outcrop was indeed a river delta.

According to the study, the lake was calm for much of its existence, until a dramatic shift in climate triggered episodic flooding at or toward the end of the lake’s history.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

2.58240418 The Mars Perseverance rover moments before it touched down on the planet. Source: PA Images

Benjamin Weiss, professor of planetary sciences in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) department of earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences, was a member of the analysis team.

He said: “If you look at these images, you’re basically staring at this epic desert landscape. It’s the most forlorn place you could ever visit.

“There’s not a drop of water anywhere, and yet, here we have evidence of a very different past.

“Something very profound happened in the planet’s history.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie