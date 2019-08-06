This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Poll: Do you support the government's new approach to possession of drugs for personal use?

Opposition parties have argued the approach does not go far enough.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 10:00 AM
28 minutes ago 3,094 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753702
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional

THOSE CAUGHT IN possession of drugs will be now given a chance to seek treatment instead of being arrested on the spot, the government’s new approach to the personal use of drugs states. 

In the first instance of being found in possession, gardaí will refer the person to health services. In the second instance, the gardaí will have discretion to issue an adult caution. Third and further offences will be treated within the criminal justice system, as is the case currently. 

Former drugs minister and current Labour Party Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the Government’s new approach to personal use of drugs is “destined to fail” and pursues “the same bankrupt approach which has the criminal justice system at its core”. 

So, today we’re asking: Do you support the government’s new approach to possession of drugs for personal use?


Poll Results:

Yes (269)
No, it should stay the same (168)
No, possession of small amounts of drugs should be decriminalised&nbsp; (96)
No opinion/ no interest (7)




About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

