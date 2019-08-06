Poll: Do you support the government's new approach to possession of drugs for personal use?

THOSE CAUGHT IN possession of drugs will be now given a chance to seek treatment instead of being arrested on the spot, the government’s new approach to the personal use of drugs states.

In the first instance of being found in possession, gardaí will refer the person to health services. In the second instance, the gardaí will have discretion to issue an adult caution. Third and further offences will be treated within the criminal justice system, as is the case currently.

Former drugs minister and current Labour Party Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the Government’s new approach to personal use of drugs is “destined to fail” and pursues “the same bankrupt approach which has the criminal justice system at its core”.

So, today we’re asking: Do you support the government’s new approach to possession of drugs for personal use?



