Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 November 2022
Personal injury award cases drop by over 30% compared with 2021

8,989 cases were received by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board in the first six months of this year.

1 hour ago 2,674 Views 9 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

THERE HAS BEEN a 34% reduction in the number of cases received by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in the previous year. 

A total of 8,989 cases were received by the Board in the period from 1 January to 30 June 2022, according to a report published today. The Board said that if this rate continues, the total number of cases received this year is likely to be significantly below the numbers received in 2021. 

PIAB’s assessment sewrvice is an alternative to litigation and reduces stress and costs for all parties. 

The report outlines that the average acceptance rate of PIAB awards increased over the six month period, climbing to a 48% acceptance rate in June. 

During the six months, the overall average compensation award was €14,786, which is 38% lower than the rate before the Personal Injuries Guidelines were introduced in April 2021. 

The guidelines set out the level of general damages that may be awarded in respect of varying types of personal injuries. 

Both PIAB and the Courts must have regard for the guidelines in determining awards, and where the guidelines are not used to determine an award, they will need to give the reason for doing so.  

“PIAB expects to see this upward acceptance trend continue, as both claimants and respondents get used to the new Personal Injuries Guidelines,” PIAB chief executive Rosalind Carroll said. 

“While it will take some time to see the full effects of the guidelines, particularly in respect of savings in legal costs and litigation, today’s report clearly shows that the guidelines are having an impact,” she said. 

Reacting to the report, the Alliance for Insurance Reform has called on the Government to “get serious” with the insurance industry. 

“We welcome today’s report from the PIAB showing serious reductions in the total number of personal injuries claims, the average awards and the numbers of claimants heading to litigation,” Alliance director Peter Boland said. 

“Liability insurers are pocketing these benefits and it is up to Government to get serious with them to ensure that the benefits are passed on in premium reductions to SMEs, voluntary and community groups, charities and sports and cultural organisations struggling with the costs of staying open,” he said. 

