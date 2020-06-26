This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

President of High Court asks people to negotiate personal injury cases as pandemic causes large backlog

Some 320 claims, which were postponed since 18 March, were listed for mention this week.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Jun 2020, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 4,806 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133631
File photo of the Four Courts building in Dublin city.
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo
File photo of the Four Courts building in Dublin city.
File photo of the Four Courts building in Dublin city.
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

THE PRESIDENT OF the High Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine has asked practitioners involved in personal injury cases to focus on negotiations, as the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a large backlog.

Some 320 claims, which were postponed since 18 March, were listed for mention this week.

In a statement issued this morning, Ms Justice Irvine noted that 97% of all claims relating to personal injuries litigation in the High Court are settled. Of those that reach court, 89% settle with only 11% proceeding to a contested hearing.

“Regrettably, however, a substantial number of claims only settle on the day they are listed for hearing.

“In practical terms this means that if cases cannot be listed for hearing (as is currently the case because of Covid-19), they will neither be fought nor settled but will remain in limbo,” Ms Justice Irvine wrote.

With this in mind, she has asked parties to negotiate with each other in the immediate future with a view to bringing about “the result that would have been achieved if those cases could have been listed for hearing”.

Medical bills 

Ms Justice Irvine said the claims causing her the “most concern” are those which would have settled had it not been necessary to adjourn them.

“In those cases, the plaintiffs have been held out of the money they would have received as result of such settlements. And, as we all know, delay in litigation of this nature can cause great economic hardship or even unwarranted additional mental or physical suffering.”

She noted that many plaintiffs who have sustained serious injuries are unable to work, and “need their compensation to replace their earnings” and pay for medical bills.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ms Justice Irvine stressed that she is “not asking any defendant to settle a claim in respect of which they consider they have no liability or where they consider the sum claimed to be excessive or even possibly fraudulent”.

“Obviously, defendants must contest rather than settle such claims. Neither am I asking any defendant, who would in the normal course of events have settled a particular claim, to pay anything more than they would have paid to settle the claim on the date it was due to be heard.”

She added that, for reasons of health and safety, any such negotiations should not take place at the Four Courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie