This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Just under €300 million paid out last year for personal injuries

The highest single award last year was €908,749.

By Seán McCárthaigh Friday 19 Jul 2019, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,076 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732096
Image: Shutterstock/ssguy
Image: Shutterstock/ssguy

THE NUMBER OF claims made to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board increased last year, although there was a reduction in the level of awards paid out to claimants.

The latest annual report by PIAB – the state body which assesses personal injury compensation – shows the number of applications increased by 0.8% to 33,371 claims.

At the same time the number of awards declined by 4.4% to 12,112 cases in 2018.

The total value of awards last year fell by 5.2% to €298.55 million – an annual reduction of almost €16.5 million over compensation payouts in 2017.

The average award decreased by just under 1% to €24,649. Over half of all awards were under €20,000.

According to PIAB, 7 out of every 10 awards last year related to claims for injuries sustained in motoring accidents with 18% of cases accounted for by public liability claims and the remaining 12% by employer’s liability claims.

The highest single award by PIAB in 2018 was €908,749. On average all claims were processed in just over seven months during 2018.

PIAB chairman, Dermot Divilly, said it made a very significant contribution to the personal injuries system during 2018 through operating its model efficiently and transparently.

“The PIAB model removes avoidable processing costs, as well as moving thousands of cases away from the Courts system, while fairly addressing compensation for those who have suffered injuries,” Mr Divilly said.

He claimed there was wide agreement in Irish society that fair compensation for damages should be paid to people who had suffered injuries in an accident where another party was responsible.

Acknowledging the current debate around high insurance costs, Mr Divilly said a broad agreement had also developed in recent years among consumers, business groups, motorists and policy makers on the need for change in the personal injuries environment in Ireland.

He said PIAB fully supported the recent reports of the Personal Injuries Commission and the Department of Finance’s Cost of Insurance Working Group.

In particular he praised the PIC chairman, the retired High Court President, Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns for his leadership role in the development of its report which he said contained “ground-breaking changes”

“We believe it is vital for progress to continue to be made on implementation of those recommendations,” he added.

Although PIAB currently produces the Book of Quantum, which outlines the general level of awards for specific injuries, PIAB chief executive, Conor O’Brien said it believed that the establishment of the Irish Judicial Council would provide “a unique opportunity to seek and obtain guidance for judges in measuring general damages for personal injuries.”

The PIC has stated such judicial guidelines should result in greatly increased levels of consistency in awards, while also increasing the frequency of early resolution of claims and reducing costs.

PIAB’s total income which is derived mostly from a claimant’s fee of €45 and a respondent’s fee of €600 in 2018 rose almost 1% to €11.8 million .

Since PIAB was established in 2004, it has assessed more than 130,000 cases, with claimants accepting the suggested compensation levels in over 60% of cases.

The latest figures show people living in Longford were the most likely to make a successful claim with above-average level awards also being made to people living in Limerick, Louth, Dublin and Sligo.
In contrast, people living in Kilkenny were the least likely to receive a compensation payout from PIAB with residents of Wexford, Donegal, Galway and Wicklow also getting below-average number of awards.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Seán McCárthaigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie