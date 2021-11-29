#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

New centre to help serving and retired Defence Forces personnel opens in Cork

The new centre is in a refurbished building in Collins Barracks, Cork.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 29 Nov 2021, 7:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,119 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5615373

A NEW CENTRE to help serving and retired members of the Defence Forces deal with crises such as mental health and financial problems has opened in Cork. 

The Personnel Support Service Building and Veteran Support Centre was officially opened by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney today in Collins Barracks. 

Commandant Denise Burke, a Defence Forces spokesperson, said the facility will assist veterans and serving members and offers guidance, counselling services and other supports.

“The Personnel Support Service (PSS), established in 1993, is a team of trained military personnel and occupational social workers located in all Defence Forces installations in the state and providing support to all personnel deployed overseas.  

“The blend of trained and experienced line NCOs and officers, with the skills and perspectives of civilian social workers, provides the Defence Forces with a powerful and effective platform for supporting military personnel and their families. 

“PSS teams achieve this mission through the provision of support services to military personnel and their families, ranging from routine advice, guidance and signposting, to more specialised and focused services.

“PSS services are confidential and professional, and teams are trained to offer counselling support for a variety of issues, including relationships, coping with addiction and many others,” she said. 

The centres are not alone focused on the troops themselves but also offer outreach to their families through confidential services including guidance, information, signposting and counselling.

The mental health supports include help with wellbeing, suicide awareness and prevention, coping with deployment overseas and financial guidance.

Minister Coveney said the refurbishment of disused former Married Quarters houses in the camp have been used for the facility. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The completion of this new facility provides all-inclusive facilities to cater for the provision of the Personnel Support Service and the Veterans Support Centre at Collins Barracks.

“It will provide support facilities for both serving personnel, Defence Forces veterans and their families in a private area where issues of a sensitive nature can be addressed”.

Coveney paid tribute to all those involved in delivering the facility at a cost of €360,000.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie