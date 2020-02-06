Buttigieg and Sanders neck-and-neck in Iowa as Biden acknowledges 'gut punch'

File photos of Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Source: AP/Press Association Images

DEMOCRATIC WHITE HOUSE candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a wafer-thin lead over rival Bernie Sanders as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.

With 97% of precincts now reporting after Monday’s selection process in the midwestern state, the moderate 38-year-old Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was leading with 26.2%.

Senator Sanders, who is 78 years old and is making his second charge for the nomination in four years, is snapping at his heels on 26.1%.

Fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren stands at 18.2%, while former vice president Joe Biden, the national frontrunner, was fourth with 15.8%.

Technical glitches

Iowa’s quirky, old-fashioned caucus process was marred by technical glitches that forced an embarrassing delay in reporting of results in the closely watched contest.

The 77-year-old Biden, like Buttigieg already campaigning in the next state to vote, New Hampshire, acknowledged that his poor showing in Iowa was a “gut punch”, but insisted he would stick it out.

The key figures released by the Iowa Democratic Party are percentages of the all-important delegates that the state sends to the national convention to vote for in the nomination process.

Buttigieg, a virtual unknown nationally one year ago, startled political observers by seizing the top spot over Sanders who had been leading in Iowa polls ahead of the caucuses.

Iowa’s pick has a recent historical track record of going on to become the national Democratic nominee.

- © AFP 2020