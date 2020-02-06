This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Buttigieg and Sanders neck-and-neck in Iowa as Biden acknowledges 'gut punch'

Senator Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden are in third and fourth place.

By AFP Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 7:37 AM
1 hour ago 4,099 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994657

download (2) File photos of Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Source: AP/Press Association Images

DEMOCRATIC WHITE HOUSE candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a wafer-thin lead over rival Bernie Sanders as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.

With 97% of precincts now reporting after Monday’s selection process in the midwestern state, the moderate 38-year-old Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was leading with 26.2%.

Senator Sanders, who is 78 years old and is making his second charge for the nomination in four years, is snapping at his heels on 26.1%.

Fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren stands at 18.2%, while former vice president Joe Biden, the national frontrunner, was fourth with 15.8%.

Technical glitches 

Iowa’s quirky, old-fashioned caucus process was marred by technical glitches that forced an embarrassing delay in reporting of results in the closely watched contest.

The 77-year-old Biden, like Buttigieg already campaigning in the next state to vote, New Hampshire, acknowledged that his poor showing in Iowa was a “gut punch”, but insisted he would stick it out.

The key figures released by the Iowa Democratic Party are percentages of the all-important delegates that the state sends to the national convention to vote for in the nomination process.

Buttigieg, a virtual unknown nationally one year ago, startled political observers by seizing the top spot over Sanders who had been leading in Iowa polls ahead of the caucuses.

Iowa’s pick has a recent historical track record of going on to become the national Democratic nominee.

© AFP 2020

