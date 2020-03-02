This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pete Buttigieg pulls out of Democratic presidential race

The 38-year-old’s surprise decision was set to shake up the race this week when 14 states vote on “Super Tuesday.”

By AFP Monday 2 Mar 2020, 6:52 AM
1 hour ago 6,419 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5029054
Pete Buttigieg
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PETE BUTTIGIEG HAS pulled out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination giving a major boost to former Vice President Joe Biden. 

The 38-year-old’s surprise decision was set to shake up the race this week when 14 states vote on “Super Tuesday.”

It is expected to further boost the fortunes of Biden after he scored a resounding victory in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday in the contest to see who faces President Donald Trump in November.

Biden has emerged as the chief moderate challenger to frontrunner Bernie Sanders, who has taken the race by storm and is looking to score big wins on Tuesday in states such as California.

Buttigieg, a military veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, addressed supporters in his home town.

“The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close…for our candidacy, if not for our cause,” he said.

Buttigieg did not mention Sanders by name in his speech, but he has publicly stated he believes the 78-year-old senator’s “inflexible” political approach would fail in a match-up against Trump.

“We need a broad-based agenda that can truly deliver for the American people, not one that gets lost in ideology,” he said.

Buttigieg, however, stopped short of endorsing Biden or any other candidate.

Buttigieg emerged as a major player by narrowly winning the Iowa caucuses, earning widespread attention for his unflustered and professional approach in an often bitter Democratic nomination battle.

But his third place finish in Nevada and a worse showing in South Carolina confirmed he had struggled to build a broad coalition, including support from black voters — a key Democratic demographic.

Biden’s resounding victory Saturday in the first southern state to vote has thrust him back into contention, after miserable showings in the first three states.

With 48% of the vote in South Carolina, Biden more than doubled the 20% won by Sanders – positioning him as the leftist senator’s main rival.

“Just days ago the press and the pundits declared my candidacy dead,” Biden told a crowd in Norfolk, Virginia, one of the states voting on Super Tuesday.

Related Read

01.03.20 Comeback kid: Joe Biden secures big win in South Carolina to vault back into White House race

“Now, thanks to the heart of the Democratic Party in South Carolina, I’m very much alive,” he said.

“On Tuesday here in Virginia, you could be the launching pad on the path to beat Donald Trump.”

Sanders continues to hold poll leads in several Super Tuesday states — including California.

“I think we’ve got a great chance to win in California, in Texas, in Massachusetts and a number of states,” Sanders said yesterday on CBS.

He later congratulated Buttigieg on “running a strong and historic campaign” and angled for his supporters.

“I urge them to join us in the fight for real change in this country,” Sanders tweeted.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie