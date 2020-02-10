This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pete Buttigieg wins delayed Iowa count but Bernie Sanders says he will contest result

The delayed results were marred by multiple technical issues.

By AFP Monday 10 Feb 2020, 9:59 AM
31 minutes ago 1,826 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5000782
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Pete Buttigieg has narrowly won the chaotic Iowa caucuses, collecting 14 delegates, ahead of Bernie Sanders with 12, according to the Democratic Party. 

The delayed results were marred by multiple technical issues, and the outcome has been subject to complaints and demands for a “recanvassing” check of the vote.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the leftist senator from Vermont, were separated by a razor-thin margin in the caucuses held last week. 

“You can expect us to be asking the Iowa Democratic party for a recanvass of the discrepancies that we have identified and found for them,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told CNN last night. 

“It’s been handled incompetently from our perspective.”

The national Democratic party chairman has ordered a review of the results following the technological problems and as doubts were raised about the accuracy of the process.

Massachusetts progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren won eight delegates to send to the Democratic convention in July that will choose who takes on Trump in the November election.

Former vice president Joe Biden won six and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar won one.

Both Buttigieg and Biden – whose status as national frontrunner for the nomination was shaken by taking fourth-place in Iowa’s caucuses – said it would be much harder for the party to defeat Trump with Sanders.

The senator’s position at the very left of the American spectrum – with programs like extending the Medicare program to all Americans – have been seized on by the president, who told an interviewer last week, “I think he’s a communist.”

Buttigieg said it would be “a lot harder” for the party to win with Sanders than a more moderate candidate, with Biden similarly telling ABC it would be “incredibly more difficult”.

But the senator has shrugged off criticism he is too radical to beat Trump, pointing to his enthusiastic support among young voters.

The president, fresh from being acquitted at his Senate impeachment trial, will hold a large rally in New Hampshire for his devoted supporters today as he seeks to overshadow the Democratic primary tomorrow. 

© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie