Pete Taylor initiates legal proceedings against Irish Athletic Boxing Association and Wicklow County Council

BOXING TRAINER PETE Taylor has filed a case in the High Court against a number of parties, including the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and Wicklow County Council.

Taylor, the father and former trainer of professional fighter Katie, was the victim of a shooting at his boxing club in Bray in June 2018. During the gun attack he was shot in the arm and chest.

In this latest filing in the High Court, Taylor is taking action against a number of defendants.

Those listed on the court filing include Wicklow County Council, Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) and the Irish Amateur Boxing Association, the former name of the IABA before its rebrand in January 2016.

Bray Boxing Club, a company of which Taylor was named as a director in its last filings for December 2018, is also listed as a defendant.

A separate filing against the same defendants has also been issued by his partner Karen Browne.

TheJournal.ie understands the cases filed are personal injuries cases taken by Taylor and Browne.

The pair are both represented by Robinson O’Neill solicitors.

Last year, Taylor also initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner and a number of news publications and journalists.

Bobby Messett (50), was killed when he was shot in the head by the gunman as he answered the door of the club on 5 June 2018. A third man, Ian Britton, was also shot in the leg.

In the aftermath of the shooting incident, the keys to the boxing club were taken back by Wicklow County Council. A separate court filing last year against the council by Taylor is understood to be related to this matter.

Wicklow County Council said it had no comment on the matter. TheJournal.ie has contacted the IABA for comment. All parties to the proceedings will have a chance to defend their positions during litigation.