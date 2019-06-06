Pete Taylor initiates legal proceedings against Garda Commissioner

Pete Taylor was was injured in the shooting at his boxing club last year.

Pete Taylor was was injured in the shooting at his boxing club last year.

BOXING TRAINER PETE Taylor has initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner and a number of news publications and journalists.

Taylor, the father and former trainer of professional fighter Katie, was the victim of a shooting at his boxing club in Bray last June. During the gun attack he was shot in the arm and chest.

Court records show Taylor this week initiated court action against the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána.

Taylor has also named The Irish Times DAC, The Irish Times Trust Company, Independent News and Media, Associated Newspapers in separate proceedings issued.

Journalists Ali Bracken and Nicola Tallant are listed as co-defendants in the cases against their publication groups and there are separate proceedings naming Tallant as a sole defendant.

A request for comment from Taylor’s solicitors, Niall O’Connor & Co,was not returned. An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on matters before the courts.

Taylor also launched court proceedings against Independent News and Media, naming Sunday Newspapers Limited (publishers of the Sunday World) as co-defendants in July last year.

A 31-year-old man is facing trial over the shooting at the gym on 5 June last year.

Bobby Messett (50), was killed when he was shot in the head by the gunman as he answered the door of the club. A third man, Ian Britton, was also shot in the leg.

Gerard Cervi, of no fixed abode but who is from the East Wall area of Dublin, was charged in September last year with the murder of Messett. In January he was further charged with two counts of attempted murder.

