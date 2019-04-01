This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men jailed over murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly

The father-of-three was shot dead in Meath in 2013.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 1 Apr 2019, 2:55 PM
54 minutes ago 1,830 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4571000
Gardai examining a car at the scene of the fatal shooting in Co Meath in 2013.
Gardai examining a car at the scene of the fatal shooting in Co Meath in 2013.
Gardai examining a car at the scene of the fatal shooting in Co Meath in 2013.

TWO MEN WHO played roles in the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly have been jailed by the Special Criminal Court.

Peter Butterly (35) was chased and shot dead outside the Huntsman Inn, Gormanston, Co Meath, in view of students waiting for their school bus on the afternoon of 6 March 2013.

The father-of-three died from gunshot wounds to his neck and upper back.

Michael McDermott (60) was today sentenced to four years in prison, with the final six months suspended, while his co-accused Frank Murphy (59) was jailed for three years with the final year suspended.

McDermott, of Riverdale House, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, pleaded guilty in November last year to helping an unlawful organisation murder Butterly.

McDermott admitted to knowingly rendering assistance to the so-called Irish Republican Army, otherwise known as Óglaigh na hÉireann or the IRA, directly or indirectly at diverse locations within the State between 3 and 6 March 2013.

In the same month, Frank Murphy, of McDonagh Caravan Park, Triton Road, Bettystown, Co Meath, pleaded guilty to committing an act to impede the apprehension or prosecution of former accused-turned-State-witness David Cullen, knowing or believing him to be guilty of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances within the State on 6 March 2013.

Both men had originally pleaded not guilty at the three-judge court to the murder of  Butterly and their trials had been under way since the beginning of October last year, the court heard.

Sentencing McDermott this morning, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the only assistance the court could be sure that the defendant was involved in was the recruiting and instructing of Cullen in the disposal of the murder weapon.

Having regard to the gravity of the offence, the judge said it was at the lower end of the higher range and the maximum sentence was eight years in prison.

The appropriate starting point for this offence was six years imprisonment, the judge indicated. Although McDermott’s guilty plea was not offered at the earliest opportunity, it was timely and valuable, outlined Mr Justice Coffey added.

The court also took into account that McDermott has no previous convictions and is a “loving and supporting” husband and father.

The judge said the court would reduce the headline sentence of six years to four years imprisonment. Following this, Mr Justice Coffey said the court would further suspend the last six months of the sentence on condition that McDermott entered a peace bond to be of good behaviour for a period of four years.

Mr Justice Coffey, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge James Faughnan, sentenced McDermott to four years imprisonment with the final six months suspended, backdated to 12 October 2018 to take into account time spent in custody.

Recorded by gardaí 

Referring to Murphy, Mr Justice Coffey said the maximum sentence for impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person was seven years in prison.

The judge said Murphy had driven to Gormanston College with the intention of picking up Cullen but Cullen was almost instantaneously apprehended by gardaí. There was unchallenged evidence that, on the day after the shooting, Murphy attended a meeting that was covertly recorded by gardaí, the judge said.

The court said the starting point for this offence was four and a half years in prison.

The mitigating factors in Murphy’s case were that he has no previous convictions and has suffered from failing health in recent years.

Mr Justice Coffey said the defendant was also prepared to give an undertaking to the non-jury court not to associate with anyone in an unlawful organisation or with anyone charged or already convicted by the Special Criminal Court. On account of this, the court reduced Murphy’s sentence from four and a half years to three years.

Mr Justice Coffey said the court would further suspend the final year of Murphy’s sentence if he entered a peace bond to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.

The three-judge panel sentenced Murphy to three years imprisonment with the final year suspended, backdated to 14 November 2018 to take into account time already spent in custody.

Following sentencing the two men gave little reaction before they were led away by prison officers.

Cullen was previously charged with the murder of Butterly, from Dunleer, Co Louth.

In July 2014, Cullen pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol at the Huntsman Inn on the day of the shooting. His plea was accepted by the DPP and a nolle prosequi – a decision not to proceed – was entered on the count of murder and he turned State’s witness.

Cullen was sentenced to seven years in prison, with three and a half years suspended, for possession of the firearm in July 2014.

Four men – Kevin Braney (44), of Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24; Edward McGrath (37), of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght; Sharif Kelly (49), of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan and Dean Evans (27), of Grange Park Rise, Raheny, Dublin – have all already received life sentences at the Special Criminal Court following convictions for Butterly’s murder.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Fundraising appeal for toddler in coma after Cork hit-and-run
    Appeal to help find woman (26) missing from Cork since 19 December
    DUBLIN
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000
    CORK
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie