Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry suffers assault at his home

HOMELESSNESS CAMPAIGNER FATHER Peter McVerry suffered minor injuries after he was the victim of an assault at his own home.

The Peter McVerry Trust issued a statement after speculation about the incident appeared on social media.

He did not contact gardaí after the incident, the statement said.

“In light of speculation and on foot of an inquiry, we can confirm that Peter McVerry was involved in a minor incident at his home in recent days.

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning Fr Peter opened his door to an individual knocking for help, it soon became clear that the person was affected by drugs and alcohol. In the brief interaction that followed Fr Peter McVerry sustained minor injuries leading to bruising on his face, particularly around one eye.

“After this brief engagement the person left, the gardaí were not called.”

The statement released to RTÉ’s Liveline said the attacker has already returned to Fr McVerry to apologise and that the Jesuit campaigner considers the matter closed.

“We are issuing the statement to offer clarity on Peter’s wellbeing, he is recovering from his injuries which are thankfully only superficial and did not result in hospitalisation or attendance at A&E,.

“The person has since realised the impact of their actions and has presented and apologised to Peter. There will be no Garda involvement. Peter considers the matter resolved.”