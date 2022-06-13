#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 13 June 2022
Advertisement

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry suffers assault at his home

He received light injuries and did not contact gardaí.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 13 Jun 2022, 9:15 PM
16 minutes ago 3,823 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789953
Fr Peter McVerry
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Fr Peter McVerry
Fr Peter McVerry
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

HOMELESSNESS CAMPAIGNER FATHER Peter McVerry suffered minor injuries after he was the victim of an assault at his own home. 

The Peter McVerry Trust issued a statement after speculation about the incident appeared on social media. 

He did not contact gardaí after the incident, the statement said. 

“In light of speculation and on foot of an inquiry, we can confirm that Peter McVerry was involved in a minor incident at his home in recent days.

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning Fr Peter opened his door to an individual knocking for help, it soon became clear that the person was affected by drugs and alcohol. In the brief interaction that followed Fr Peter McVerry sustained minor injuries leading to bruising on his face, particularly around one eye.

“After this brief engagement the person left, the gardaí were not called.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The statement released to RTÉ’s Liveline said the attacker has already returned to Fr McVerry to apologise and that the Jesuit campaigner considers the matter closed. 

“We are issuing the statement to offer clarity on Peter’s wellbeing, he is recovering from his injuries which are thankfully only superficial and did not result in hospitalisation or attendance at A&E,.

“The person has since realised the impact of their actions and has presented and apologised to Peter. There will be no Garda involvement. Peter considers the matter resolved.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie